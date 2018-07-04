Carlisle United: League Two club re-sign goalkeeper Adam Collin

Adam Collin makes a save for Notts County in the League Two play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City
Adam Collin made 81 appearances for Notts County in two seasons

Carlisle United have re-signed goalkeeper Adam Collin on a one-year deal with an extension option.

The 33-year-old was released by Notts County at the end of last season and is new boss John Sheridan's fifth summer signing for the Cumbrians.

Collins was previously with Carlisle from 2009 to 2013 and made 159 appearances in four seasons.

Goalkeeper coach Dan Watson told the club website: "He's grown and developed a lot since he was last here."

