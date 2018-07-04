Birmingham City midfielder David Davis requires ankle surgery

David Davis made 38 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring twice

Birmingham midfielder David Davis is to have surgery after fracturing his left ankle in training.

The 27-year-old has made 167 appearances since joining the club from Wolves in August 2014.

"The misfortune is naturally major blow for Davis, who was looking in excellent shape in pre-season," said a statement on the Blues website.

"[After surgery], the club will have a clearer picture of his rehabilitation process and will update in due course."