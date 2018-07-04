Birmingham City midfielder David Davis requires ankle surgery
Birmingham
Birmingham midfielder David Davis is to have surgery after fracturing his left ankle in training.
The 27-year-old has made 167 appearances since joining the club from Wolves in August 2014.
"The misfortune is naturally major blow for Davis, who was looking in excellent shape in pre-season," said a statement on the Blues website.
"[After surgery], the club will have a clearer picture of his rehabilitation process and will update in due course."