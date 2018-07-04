BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse
World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day 19 of the 2018 World Cup, featuring wild celebrations as England break their World Cup penalty curse and Sweden edge past Switzerland.
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired