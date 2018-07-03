BBC Sport - World Cup 2018; Kane keeps cool in face of 'disgusting' Colombia
Kane keeps cool in face of 'disgusting' Colombia
- From the section World Cup
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas discuss Harry Kane's set-piece duels with Colombia's defenders in their last 16 World Cup tie.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired