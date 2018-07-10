World Cup 2018: Croatia v England

Manager Gareth Southgate and striker Harry Kane have helped England into their first World Cup semi-final since 1990

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; watch highlights on BBC One from 22:45 BST; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Croatia's first-choice right-back Sime Vrsaljko has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the win over Russia.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic will be monitored after suffering from a hamstring issue in that game.

England manager Gareth Southgate was given a boost when all 23 players in his squad trained fully on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy is available after sitting out the win over Sweden with a groin problem, while Jordan Henderson has overcome a tight hamstring.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic: "We have nice memories from France [when Croatia reached the semis in 1998], our players did a great job... We want to get close to them, although it is difficult to repeat this endeavour, but we will try."

"We respect everyone - England, Belgium, France. But none of the three squads is better than us!"

England manager Gareth Southgate: "As I have got older, I have become more conscious that it is easy to avoid challenges and avoid putting yourself on the line.

"But in the end you will never know the possibilities of great success or great moments like we have had in the last few weeks.

"The brain sometimes tells you to avoid the possibility of disappointment or failure but that is going to happen.

"The key is how you respond to failure and react to it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Croatia have got good players right through their team and, without a doubt, they will be the best team that England have played at this World Cup - I am ignoring the meaningless match against Belgium.

So I think Gareth Southgate's side will have to raise their level from what we have seen so far.

But this just strikes me as one of those games that I really do think England will win, by hook or by crook.

I just have a feeling that England will find a way to win. Sometimes I think these things are written - and the way this tournament has opened up for England is one of the reasons it feels like this is their time.

Prediction: 1-2 (aet)

Lawro's full predictions

Harry Maguire scored England's fifth header of this World Cup against Sweden – only Germany with eight in 2002 have scored more headed goals in the same World Cup under the current 32-team format

'Croatia start as underdogs'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:

"Croatia are the outsiders of the quartet of World Cup semi-finalists this year as they are ranked 12th in the world by the Gracenote World Football Ranking. Croatia were a genuine dark-horse before the competition started and have gradually seen their chance of winning the World Cup increase as they have progressed. Beating Argentina in a minor surprise in their second match put Croatia up amongst the favourites. The semi-final against England will be the second match that Croatia have played at this World Cup in which they start as underdogs.

"Like Belgium and France, England were among the main contenders to win this year's World Cup prior to it kicking off on June 14. The draw opened up in the knockout phase for England and they are still yet to meet an opponent who are higher ranked by the Gracenote World Football Ranking. This semi-final is no exception meaning that England have the highest chance of the four semi-finalists to reach the final (56%).

"Assuming England reach the final, they will be underdogs for the first time, against whichever team they face. England are therefore third favourites to win the 2018 World Cup with a 24% chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

They have have met once before at a major tournament - England won 4-2 in a group stage match at Euro 2004.

This will be their eighth meeting overall; England have won four times, Croatia twice, with one draw.

Croatia's last victory against England was the infamous "Wally with the Brolly" match which Croatia won 3-2 at Wembley in November 2007 to end England's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2008.

Six of the previous seven games have also been played on a Wednesday.

Croatia

Croatia are playing in their second World Cup semi-final after a last four appearance on their debut in the tournament in 1998.

They reached the semi-finals via a penalty shootout victory in the last 16 against Denmark and the quarter-final against Russia. The only other team to win two shootouts in a single World Cup were Argentina in 1990 (against Yugoslavia and Italy).

Their only defeat in six World Cup knockout matches was against France in the 1998 semi-final.

That is Croatia's only defeat in eight World Cup matches against European opposition (W5, D2).

Only three of the 10 goals they have scored have been via set-pieces - the others have all been from open play.

However, three out of the four goals that they have conceded have been from set-pieces.

They are unbeaten in their last nine competitive games since losing 1-0 to Turkey in September 2017.

The Croats have had eight different scorers at this World Cup; only Belgium with nine have had more.

England