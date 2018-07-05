BBC Sport - England v Sweden: Steven Gerrard & Joe Cole scored at 2006 World Cup
The last time England played Sweden at a World Cup
World Cup
BBC Sport looks back to the last time England played Sweden at a World Cup, with Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard scoring in a 2-2 draw in Frankfurt in 2006.
