BBC Sport - England v Sweden: Steven Gerrard & Joe Cole scored at 2006 World Cup

The last time England played Sweden at a World Cup

BBC Sport looks back to the last time England played Sweden at a World Cup, with Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard scoring in a 2-2 draw in Frankfurt in 2006.

