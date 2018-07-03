BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England's historic penalty shootout win against Colombia in full
Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full
- From the section World Cup
Watch England win their first-ever penalty shootout at a World Cup as they beat Colombia 4-3 on spot kicks to reach the quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
