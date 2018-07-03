BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane penalty puts England ahead against Colombia

Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Harry Kane holds his nerve to put England 1-0 up from the spot after the captain was hauled down by Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the penalty area.

MATCH REPORT: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

