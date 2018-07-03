World Cup 2018: England-Sweden quarter-final live on BBC

England reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006

England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday will be shown live across the BBC.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Colombia on penalties in the last 16, while the Swedes edged past Switzerland.

The game at the Samara Arena will kick-off at 15:00 BST, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sport online.

The BBC will also show Brazil's quarter-final with Belgium at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The remaining quarter-finals see Uruguay take on France on Friday while hosts Russia meet Croatia on Saturday.

The other quarter-final ties will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 live and available to view on ITV.

Quarter-final picks

Uruguay v France - 6 July, 15:00 BST - ITV

Brazil v Belgium - 6 July, on air 18:30 BST - BBC

Sweden v England - 7 July, on air 14:15 BST - BBC

Russia v Croatia - 7 July, 19:00 BST - ITV