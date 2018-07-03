Yohan Cabaye: Former Crystal Palace midfielder joins UAE side Al Nasr on free transfer

Yohan Cabaye with an Al Nasr shirt
Cabaye made 109 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has signed a two-year deal with UAE Arabian Gulf League side Al Nasr.

The France international, 32, was released by the Eagles on 1 July following the end of his contract.

Cabaye scored 10 goals in 109 appearances during a three-year spell at Selhurst Park, after joining from Paris St-Germain in 2015.

It is the first time Cabaye will play outside of Europe, having previously played for Lille and Newcastle.

Al Nasr announced he will wear the number seven shirt in a post on Twitter.

