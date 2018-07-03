Jordan Cranston: Morecambe sign left-back following Cheltenham Town release
-
- From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed left-back Jordan Cranston on a one-year deal following his release by Cheltenham Town.
The 24-year-old spent two seasons with Gary Johnson's side after joining from Notts County in January 2016.
Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said: "Jordan knows the level and has played a lot of league games for his age.
"He is a good athlete who is good in defence and going forward and will bring valuable experience and depth to the squad."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.