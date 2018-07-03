World Cup 2018: 'No mistake, it was deserved' - England pundit reaction

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June-15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

"No mistake, it was deserved," said former midfielder Danny Murphy after England reached the World Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia.

It was England's first shootout win at a World Cup - with Eric Dier scoring the winning kick after Jordan Pickford has saved from Carlos Bacca.

That followed a tense 120 minutes, during which Harry Kane had given Gareth Southgate's side the lead with a penalty, before Yerry Mina's header made it 1-1 and forced extra-time.

"Colombia caused England problems when they started to play but it was good for football to see us go through tonight," said former England captain Terry Butcher on BBC Radio 5 live.

"I think England are in with a chance," former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton added on 5 live. "I don't think England played particularly well. But this is knockout football so it does not matter how you win."

It was a dramatic night in Moscow. This was how the BBC pundits reacted as it unfolded.

40 minutes: Colombia 0-0 England - Wilmar Barrios headbutts Jordan Henderson

Danny Murphy: It has to be a red card. That is ridiculous. What is the point having VAR if someone headbutts someone in the face and does not get sent off? You can't headbutt someone and not get a red card. That is ludicrous.

Chris Waddle: I don't think Wilmar Barrios meant to headbutt him on the chin. I think he meant to push him in the chest and then it rode up into Jordan Henderson's head. However, it could have been a red card.

Half-time: Colombia 0-0 England

Danny Murphy: It has been frustrating and not capitalising on our good moments, but we have been in control largely. The more I see this game, I think of Jamie Vardy's pace to run in behind. There are really good options on the bench.

Terry Butcher: This game is absolutely lightning quick and they are zipping the ball about. But sometimes when the ball goes up to the striker it has to stick, because then Colombia will have problems.

One of the Colombian coaches has just bumped his shoulder into Raheem Sterling as he walked off. They are trying to wind the England players up, and we have to be prepared for that.

57 minutes: Colombia 0-1 England - Harry Kane (penalty)

Media playback is not supported on this device Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Terry Butcher: Carlos Sanchez has picked Harry Kane up at the back post and was having a wheelbarrow race with the England striker before dumping him on the floor. One or two of the Colombian players look like they are roughing up the penalty spot with their boots.

Danny Murphy: It's not difficult, but it's been coming. I don't like to use the word 'stupid', but in this tournament we are seeing stupid decisions from players.

Chris Waddle: I don't think the referee is having a good game but he got that decision right. David Ospina has dived early and Harry Kane has placed it straight down the middle. England deserve it but the referee is spoiling the game.

90+3 minutes: Colombia 1-1 England - Yerry Mina

Media playback is not supported on this device Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time

Danny Murphy: It is a bizarre goal. I am not sure if the ball skipped off the grass, but Kieran Trippier misjudged it.

Chris Waddle: I can't believe it. England had done their jobs and they have been well disciplined. But Yerry Mina gets above Harry Maguire and he heads it down into the ground. We know he is their main man - why didn't we put two men on him? What a bad goal to give away.

Full-time: Colombia 1-1 England

Chris Waddle: I hope Colombia get a hefty fine with whatever happens in this game. I feel sorry for the referee who should have been waving red cards instead of yellow ones.

England have played well but they have been wasteful. You know their threat from set-plays - put two men on him. And they don't. Anything can happen now.

First half of extra-time: Colombia 1-1 England

Danny Murphy: England have got to get on the ball, get some passes and calm down. I think Gareth Southgate needs to get some more substitutes on. There are a lot of tired legs out there.

Chris Waddle: Colombia are really pumped up and the crowd are behind them after that late equaliser. England look flat.

Colombia are dominating the game now. Where have the England players gone? It's only the back three that are getting on the ball, and they are giving it away cheaply.

Now you're looking for leaders. They thought they were in the quarter-final and then they give a goal way. Colombia have been rejuvenated.

Second half of extra-time: Colombia 1-1 England

Danny Murphy: Eric Dier and England are not going to get a better chance than that. It was a free header.

Terry Butcher: Eric Dier didn't get up high enough to guide that header on target. Any higher and it is 2-1.

Penalties: Colombia 1-1 England (England win 4-3 on penalties)

Media playback is not supported on this device Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Danny Murphy: It was deserved, make no mistake, it was deserved. Well done every one of them. We will learn a lot from that game.

Chris Waddle: When Jordan Henderson misses, you think: 'Here we go again.' Then Eric Dier goes up with a cool head and hands England the win. I was really hoping Colombia did not go through after that performance.

They will be very confident for the next game. In certain parts of the pitch, they weren't ruthless enough and they need to work on that final delivery. But up until the final third, they were very good again.

Terry Butcher: What a feeling. Remember where you were when we actually won a penalty shootout. I was jumping around when Eric Dier put that penalty in.

Colombia caused England problems when they started to play but it was good for football to see us go through tonight. A lot of England fans behind me are all singing: 'It's coming home.'

Chris Sutton: I think England are in with a chance. I don't think England played particularly well. But this is knockout football so it does not matter how you win.