Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Cliftonville19:45FC Nordsjælland
Venue: Solitude

Cliftonville v FC Nordsjælland (Thu)

Reds Glens
Cliftonville qualified for Europe with a play-off win over Glentoran in May

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray says his players are excited to measure themselves against full-time opposition in their Europa League qualifier.

The north Belfast side welcome Nordsjælland to Solitude on Thursday for the first leg of their first round tie.

"To get something out of the game is a massive task and a massive challenge for us," admitted Gray.

The Danish side finished third in their league last season.

Cliftonville qualified for Europe thanks to a dramatic 3-2 play-off win over Glentoran in May.

"There are going to be obvious sharpness and fitness differences between the sides but we are really looking forward to getting back into competitive football." Gray added.

"They are a full-time team so that is the challenge. We know what we are good at and will concentrate on trying to do that."

The Reds will travel to Denmark for the return leg next Thursday.

"The initial bonus comes financially which will greatly help us domestically," said the former Warrenpoint Town boss.

"From a football point of view it gives us the opportunity of two really competitive games and to pitch ourselves against full-time footballers, which gives us an indication of where we are individually."

Beaten Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville finished fifth in the Irish Premiership last season.

