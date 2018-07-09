Europa League: Glenavon v Molde (Wed)

Lindsay is still registered as a Glenavon player but is concentrating on coaching

Assistant coach Kris Lindsay believes a draw at home to Molde FK in the Europa League qualifier first leg would be a fantastic result for Glenavon.

The Lurgan Blues entertain the Norwegian outfit, managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in the first round at Mourneview Park on Wednesday.

Solskjaer's side are currently third in the Norwegian top flight.

"If we are honest we have a very slim chance of going through," Lindsay said.

"They are a massive club with a top-class side who beat the league leaders 4-0 recently and followed that up with a 5-1 victory.

"It's a daunting task for us, especially when you consider they are 16 games into their season and we only started pre-season three and a half weeks ago.

"We always set out to win every match but if we could sneak a draw in the first leg it would be a fantastic result for us."

Glenavon missed out on European football last season, but player-coach Lindsay is hoping the experience of playing in the Europa League in previous seasons will benefit the squad.

He is also aware of the added profile that Solskjaer being in the away dug out brings to the game.

Rhys Marshall will be a key player for Glenavon as they take on Molde

"There are young lads in our squad such as Rhys Marshall and James Singleton who now have that experience of playing in Europe which is important," Lindsay continued.

"Gary (Hamilton, Glenavon manager), Paul (Millar, Glenavon coach) and myself have obviously been around that bit longer and that will also help.

"It's a totally different type of game to the Irish League, much more possession-based, and we have to be prepared for that.

"Playing against a team managed by Solskjaer will no doubt raise interest amongst neutral fans, but the Glenavon supporters will have been looking forward to another European tie regardless of who the opposition manager is."

Glenavon warmed up for the Europa League encounter with a 5-0 friendly win over Championship side PSNI.

Lindsay is happy with how pre-season training has gone and insists Gary Hamilton's men must enjoy the Molde games.

"Pre-season has gone very well and the players have really hit the ground running after following their programmes in the off season," he added.

"We have worked hard to get into the Europa League so it's important we look forward to these games and enjoy them."

Kick-off at Mourneview Park on Wednesday is at 19:45 BST and the return leg in Norway will take place on 18 July.

Glenavon or Molde will take on Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus or Laci of Albania in qualifying round two.