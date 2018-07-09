Europa League - Qualifying Preliminary Round - 1st Leg
Glenavon19:45Molde
Venue: Mourneview Park

Europa League: Glenavon v Molde (Wed)

Kris Lindsay
Lindsay is still registered as a Glenavon player but is concentrating on coaching

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Assistant coach Kris Lindsay believes a draw at home to Molde FK in the Europa League qualifier first leg would be a fantastic result for Glenavon.

The Lurgan Blues entertain the Norwegian outfit, managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in the first round at Mourneview Park on Wednesday.

Solskjaer's side are currently third in the Norwegian top flight.

"If we are honest we have a very slim chance of going through," Lindsay said.

"They are a massive club with a top-class side who beat the league leaders 4-0 recently and followed that up with a 5-1 victory.

"It's a daunting task for us, especially when you consider they are 16 games into their season and we only started pre-season three and a half weeks ago.

"We always set out to win every match but if we could sneak a draw in the first leg it would be a fantastic result for us."

Glenavon missed out on European football last season, but player-coach Lindsay is hoping the experience of playing in the Europa League in previous seasons will benefit the squad.

He is also aware of the added profile that Solskjaer being in the away dug out brings to the game.

Rhys Marshall
Rhys Marshall will be a key player for Glenavon as they take on Molde

"There are young lads in our squad such as Rhys Marshall and James Singleton who now have that experience of playing in Europe which is important," Lindsay continued.

"Gary (Hamilton, Glenavon manager), Paul (Millar, Glenavon coach) and myself have obviously been around that bit longer and that will also help.

"It's a totally different type of game to the Irish League, much more possession-based, and we have to be prepared for that.

"Playing against a team managed by Solskjaer will no doubt raise interest amongst neutral fans, but the Glenavon supporters will have been looking forward to another European tie regardless of who the opposition manager is."

Glenavon warmed up for the Europa League encounter with a 5-0 friendly win over Championship side PSNI.

Lindsay is happy with how pre-season training has gone and insists Gary Hamilton's men must enjoy the Molde games.

"Pre-season has gone very well and the players have really hit the ground running after following their programmes in the off season," he added.

"We have worked hard to get into the Europa League so it's important we look forward to these games and enjoy them."

Kick-off at Mourneview Park on Wednesday is at 19:45 BST and the return leg in Norway will take place on 18 July.

Glenavon or Molde will take on Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus or Laci of Albania in qualifying round two.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th July 2018

  • GlenavonGlenavon19:45MoldeMolde
  • BanantsBanants14:30FK SarajevoFK Sarajevo
  • RabotnickiRabotnicki16:30Budapest HonvédBudapest Honvéd
  • FC VaduzFC Vaduz16:45Levski SofiaLevski Sofia
  • Fola EschFola Esch17:00PrishtinaPrishtina

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
HOLBROOK TEAM 2016 - 2017 COUNTY CHAMPIONS

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired