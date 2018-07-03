James Vincent returns to Dunfermline on loan from Dundee

James Vincent has returned to Dunfermline on loan

Dundee midfielder James Vincent has returned to Dunfermline Athletic for a second spell on loan at the Scottish Championship club.

The 28-year-old Englishman, who joined Dundee in summer 2016 after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle, played 12 times for the Pars following his move to East End Park in January.

But Dundee manager Neil McCann has decided he is still not in his plans.

And Vincent returns to Dunfermline on a season-long contract.

The midfielder began his career with Stockport County and moved to Caley Thistle after a spell with Kidderminster Harriers.

Having finished fourth last season but losing to Dundee United in the promotion play-offs, manager Allan Johnston has added six fresh faces to his squad.

Defender Jackson Longridge has arrived from promoted Livingston, while his striker brother, Louis, has come from Falkirk.

Danny Devine has signed after leaving Partick Thistle, fellow defender Mark Durnan from Dundee United, former Tannadice midfielder Aidan Connolly from York City and midfielder Joe Thomson from Celtic.

Meanwhile, defender Tom Beadling has also returned to East End Park, on a permanent deal after a loan spell from Sunderland.

Johnston thought he had also added midfielder Willo Flood from Dundee United, but the Irishman was allowed to terminate his contract after receiving a more lucrative offer from Bali United in Indonesia.