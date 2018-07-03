Callum Reilly: Gillingham sign midfielder from Bury

Callum Reilly scored one goal in 25 appearances in all competitions for Bury last season

Gillingham have re-signed Callum Reilly from Bury after the midfielder had a successful loan spell with the League One club last season.

The 24-year-old featured 15 times for the Gills in 2017-18 after moving to the Priestfield Stadium in January.

The former Birmingham trainee has agreed a two-year contract.

Reilly joined Bury from Burton last summer and had one year remaining on his deal with the Shakers, but the terms of his transfer are undisclosed.

Meanwhile, midfielder Darren Oldaker has signed a new one-year deal with the Gills.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.