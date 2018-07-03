Nathan Thomas: Sheffield United winger joins Notts County on loan

From the section

Nathan Thomas is Notts County's sixth summer signing

League Two side Notts County have signed Sheffield United winger Nathan Thomas on a season-long loan deal.

Thomas, 23, scored two goals in three games for the Blades after joining from Hartlepool United last summer.

He finished last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, scoring twice in 13 appearances in all competitions.

"He's got bags of quality and makes things happen in the final third," Magpies boss Kevin Nolan told the club website.

