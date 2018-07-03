BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England beat Colombia on penalties - Jordan Pickford saves, Eric Dier scores
Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout
- From the section World Cup
Eric Dier scores the winning penalty in the shootout after a Jordan Pickford save in England's 1-1 draw with Colombia in their last-16 World Cup tie.
MATCH REPORT: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
WATCH MORE: Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full
Available to UK users only.
