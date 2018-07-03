BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time
Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time
- From the section World Cup
Colombia's Yerry Mina scores a dramatic injury-time equaliser to take their last-16 World Cup tie with England into extra time, before England won on penalties.
MATCH REPORT: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
