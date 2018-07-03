BBC Sport - Celtic have made an approach to Hibernian over John McGinn
Celtic approach for Hibs midfielder McGinn
Hibernian
Celtic have made an official approach to Hibernian with a view to signing influential midfielder John McGinn.
The strong-running midfielder was named PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year as Hibs clinched the second-tier title under manager Neil Lennon in 2017.
He has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals, and earned nine caps.
