BBC Sport - Celtic have made an approach to Hibernian over John McGinn

Celtic approach for Hibs midfielder McGinn

Celtic have made an official approach to Hibernian with a view to signing influential midfielder John McGinn.

The strong-running midfielder was named PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year as Hibs clinched the second-tier title under manager Neil Lennon in 2017.

He has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals, and earned nine caps.

