Rangers players are playing for places for Europa league tie - Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard will take charge of his first pre-season friendly on Tuesday

Steven Gerrard has told his Rangers players they are competing for Europa League starting places as they begin their pre-season friendlies.

Rangers beat Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1 behind closed doors on Tuesday, and will host Bury on Friday.

But that is the only action they will see before Shkupi arrive for the first qualifying-round tie on 12 July.

"We'll have to approach this properly and players are playing for places," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

Gerrard has made seven signings since switching from being a Liverpool youth coach to become the Glasgow club's manager.

However, this will be the first time he has seen them in action apart from putting two sides of his own up against one another during their training camp in Spain.

"It's competitive and it's an opportunity to put a marker down to me to say, 'I want one of those shirts, one to 11, I want to play," he said.

Gerrard is excited to get into more competitive games and get minutes into the legs of the players.

"It's a big week, but isn't every week when you are the manager of a club this size?" he added.

"We're just off the back of 10 days in Spain, but the first two weeks of pre-season were huge as well.

"We move into the third week and now it's about games, about playing against opposition, so it's a different type of test for the players.

"But we're certainly looking forward to the game against TNS behind closed doors.

"Then obviously moving on into Ibrox, our home, and we're certainly looking forward to playing in front of our supporters."