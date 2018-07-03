Brad Inman: Peterborough United midfielder leaves by mutual consent

Brad Inman played 86 minutes of Rochdale's final day win against Charlton Athletic, which kept them in League One last season

Peterborough United midfielder Brad Inman has left the League One club by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old signed for Posh in 2016 from Crewe Alexandra, but only turned out 12 times for the League One club.

Inman found opportunities limited at the ABAX stadium after breaking his leg in pre-season training just after his move from the Railwaymen.

The former Scotland youth international spent last season on loan at Rochdale, scoring eight goals in 47 appearances.