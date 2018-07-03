Dundee's Kerr Waddell joins Greenock Morton on a six-month loan

From the section

Kerr Waddell (second left) scored three times for Dundee last season

Dundee defender Kerr Waddell has joined Championship side Greenock Morton on a six-month loan deal.

Centre-half Waddell, 20, made 22 appearances last season for Dundee.

Waddell becomes new Morton manager Ray McKinnon's eighth signing of the summer.

He joins fellow loanee Ross MacLean, who has joined from Motherwell, along with Denny Johnstone, Ryan Scully, Gregor Buchanan, Charlie Telfer, Chris Millar, Jim McAllister.