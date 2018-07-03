BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Highlights and England beat Colombia on penalties
Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
Watch highlights as England's new generation end the World Cup penalty jinx by knocking out Colombia on spot kicks to reach the quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)
