Dominique Bruinenberg: Everton Ladies sign midfielder

Dominique Bruinenberg
Dominique Bruinenberg joined Sunderland from Verona

Everton Ladies have signed former Sunderland Ladies midfielder Dominique Bruinenberg.

The 25-year-old ex-Netherlands youth international, who has also had spells in her homeland and Italy, scored five goals in 25 appearances for Sunderland.

"Everton competed really well with all of the sides in the league last season. I think it can only get better for us," she told the club website.

"I am very excited to be here now and play my part in that."

