As Joe Hart returns to Man City training where does his future lie?

Joe Hart was left out of the England World Cup squad

Joe Hart will return to training at Manchester City on Monday facing an uncertain future.

Two years ago, Hart was England's first choice goalkeeper.

However, disappointing performances at Euro 2016 were followed by Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City, since when Hart's career his gone downhill at an alarming rate.

Loan spells at Torino and West Ham have failed to reignite the 31-year-old's career.

Hart must now decide whether to remain at City for the final year of his contract or look for a move elsewhere.

Interest in Hart has come almost exclusively from clubs overseas.

Yet there is a feeling amongst those close to the keeper that serious inquiries will only come once the World Cup is over and the likes of Brazil's Allison, currently at Roma, and Belgium's Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois decide their futures, which could trigger a chain reaction.

As Hart is on a good contract at City, it is not certain whether the clubs who have enquired could match it, although, within reason, he is said to be flexible about his salary as his chief desire is to play.

The obvious issue if he stays at City is whether he will play at all.

In addition to Ederson, a clear first choice after an excellent debut campaign in City's Premier League title triumph last term, Guardiola also has Claudio Bravo, the man signed to replace Hart, at his disposal.

Beyond that, Angus Gunn is England's Under-21 keeper and impressed sufficiently on loan at Norwich last season to be called into Gareth Southgate's World Cup training squad while Daniel Grimshaw, 20, signed a new contract in January that will keep him at City until 2021.