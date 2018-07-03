Tristan Abrahams: Exeter City sign Norwich City forward on loan

  • From the section Exeter
Tristan Abrahams poses for a picture
Tristan Abrahams played 27 times for Norwich Under-23s last season

League Two side Exeter City have signed Norwich City forward Tristan Abrahams on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined the Canaries from Leyton Orient in July 2017 but is yet to play a first-team game for the Championship club.

He made nine League Two appearances for the O's in 2016-17, scoring two goals.

"He will work his socks off and he has a good personality for a young lad in terms of his work rate," Exeter boss Matt Taylor told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired