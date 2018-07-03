Andreas Weimann: Bristol City sign Austria forward from Derby County

Andreas Weimann played in both legs of Derby's semi-final play-off loss to Fulham in May

Bristol City have signed Austria forward Andreas Weimann from fellow Championship club Derby County on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who can also play in midfield, scored nine goals in 88 games for the Rams after joining from Aston Villa in 2015.

Weimann has won 14 caps for his country since making his debut in 2012.

"We are delighted Andreas is joining us and I am excited to work with him," said Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

"He is a really good player with good experience. His work rate is second to none and he is someone who will add knowhow to our group."

