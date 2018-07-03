Goalkeeper Jason Mooney joins Ards from Cliftonville

Jason Mooney returns for a second spell at Ards

Goalkeeper Jason Mooney has agreed to join Ards from Irish Premiership rivals Cliftonville.

The 29-year-old previously played for the North Down club in 2007 and was part of the Colts team that won the Youth League Cup in 2008.

Since then Mooney has played in the English Football League with a number of clubs such as Tranmere Rovers, York City and Accrington Stanley.

Ards finished ninth in the Premiership under manager Colin Nixon last season.

Mooney has struggled for first team football at Cliftonville, with former Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Brian Neeson the regular first choice stopper with the Reds last season.

Among the other arrivals at Ards during the close season are Craig McClean, Kym Nelson, Eamon McAllister, Sean Noble, Mark Kelly and Michael Kerr on loan from Crusaders.

Mooney will contend with Sam Johnston for the goalkeeper's jersey.