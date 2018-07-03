Pawel Cibicki: Leeds United forward joins Norwegian side Molde on loan

From the section

Pawel Cibicki made 10 appearances in all competitions for Leeds

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has joined Norwegian side Molde on loan until the end of the year.

The 24-year-old Swede joined Leeds from Malmo for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, but made only seven league appearances last season.

His last game was in January, a week before Paul Heckingbottom replaced Thomas Christiansen as manager.

Molde are managed by former Manchester United striker and Cardiff City boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

