Birmingham City Women: Women's Super League side change name

Birmingham City Women
Birmingham City finished fifth in Women's Super League 1 last season

Women's Super League side Birmingham City Ladies have changed their name to Birmingham City Women.

The club called the alteration "an important and progressive step".

They are the third top-tier side to make the switch in the last year, following Arsenal and Chelsea.

Boss Marc Skinner told the club website: "The players and myself are in full support of Birmingham City's commitment to the women's game and to inspire the next generation."

