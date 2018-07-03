Costel Pantilimon: Nottingham Forest sign Watford goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

From the section

Costel Pantilimon is a Romania international, winning 27 caps

Nottingham Forest have signed Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old ended last season on-loan at the City Ground, keeping four clean sheets in 13 Championship appearances.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland player is Forest's eighth summer signing.

Aitor Karanka's men start the 2018-19 season with a trip to Bristol City on Saturday, 4 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.