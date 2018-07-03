Liam Kelly: Coventry City midfielder signs new three-year deal
Coventry City midfielder Liam Kelly has signed a new three-year deal to keep him with the club until July 2021.
The 28-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017 and played 38 games last season.
Scotland international Kelly scored one goal for Coventry last term, in a 3-1 win against Stevenage.
In his first campaign, he helped the club to promotion back to League One as they beat Exeter City 3-1 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.