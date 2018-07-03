Jasmine Matthews: Liverpool Ladies sign defender from Bristol City Women

Jasmine Matthews has played for England at U17, U19 and U23 level

Liverpool Ladies have signed defender Jasmine Matthews from Women's Super League rivals Bristol City Women.

The 25-year-old, who can also play in midfield, made her City debut in 2011 and was named Players' Player of the Year last season.

"I have spent my whole career at Bristol City Women so this was a big decision to make," Matthews said.

"Once I heard about the interest it was a no-brainer. It's a club with ambitions to challenge for trophies."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.