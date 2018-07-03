Sam Johnstone: Man Utd goalkeeper joins West Bromwich Albion for £6.5m

Sam Johnstone has had loan spells at Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster, Preston and Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for an initial £6.5m fee.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal, has not made a senior appearance for United and spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

He played 48 times for Villa last term, ending with their loss to Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have signed goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 35-year-old, who featured 35 times during two seasons with the Potters, has agreed a two-year deal at Old Trafford.

Fellow Premier League club Watford are interested in signing Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster, who previously spent two seasons on loan with the Hornets and helped them win promotion to the top flight in 2006.

Craig Dawson, who like Foster refused to go on West Brom's pre-season trip to Portugal last week, is likely to train on his own until his future is resolved.

