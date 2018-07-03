BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England boss Southgate not looking beyond Colombia

Southgate not looking beyond Colombia

England manager Gareth Southgate refuses to be drawn on possible quarter-final opponents and says he and the squad are fully focused on facing Colombia on Tuesday.

Listen live on BBC Radio 5 live and follow on the BBC Sport website and app.

