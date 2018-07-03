Darragh Lenihan: Blackburn Rovers defender pens four-year deal

Darragh Lenihan playing for Blackburn Rovers
Darragh Lenihan scored his first goal for Blackburn against Oxford United on the final day of last season

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship side.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, has made 88 appearances for Rovers since making his debut in 2013.

The Irishman missed much of the 2017-18 season with a metatarsal injury scoring once in 15 matches.

Lenihan was called up to the Republic of Ireland national team in June earning his first cap against the USA in a 2-1 win.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired