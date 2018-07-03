Darragh Lenihan: Blackburn Rovers defender pens four-year deal

Darragh Lenihan scored his first goal for Blackburn against Oxford United on the final day of last season

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship side.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, has made 88 appearances for Rovers since making his debut in 2013.

The Irishman missed much of the 2017-18 season with a metatarsal injury scoring once in 15 matches.

Lenihan was called up to the Republic of Ireland national team in June earning his first cap against the USA in a 2-1 win.