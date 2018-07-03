Paul Konchesky: Ex-Liverpool, Leicester and Fulham defender joins East Thurrock

Paul Konchesky will come up against Billericay Town in National League South this season

Former Fulham, Leicester and Liverpool left-back Paul Konchesky has joined National League South side East Thurrock United in a player-coach role.

The 37-year-old, who won two England caps, was most recently at Billericay Town before leaving in November to focus on "other commitments".

He will work under boss John Coventry at the Essex-based sixth-tier club.

"I'm delighted Paul has agreed to join, he'll bring a significant presence to our club as a player," Coventry said.

He told the East Thurrock website: "The fact that Paul has joined us when there would have been a lot of doors open to him is a huge thing for our football club."