Wes Harding: Birmingham City defender signs new four-year contract

Wes Harding (left) made his full Birmingham debut in an EFL Cup tie in August 2017

Birmingham City right-back Wes Harding has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship side.

The 21-year-old made his league debut for Garry Monk's side in March, ending the season as a first-team regular.

He had already agreed a two-year contract in February - to start from 1 July - but that has been overridden by the new deal which keeps him at St Andrew's until 2022.

Academy product Harding was Blues' young player of the season for 2017-18.