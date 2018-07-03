Wes Harding: Birmingham City defender signs new four-year contract

Birmingham's Wes Harding (left) tussles with Wolves player Helder Costa
Wes Harding (left) made his full Birmingham debut in an EFL Cup tie in August 2017

Birmingham City right-back Wes Harding has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship side.

The 21-year-old made his league debut for Garry Monk's side in March, ending the season as a first-team regular.

He had already agreed a two-year contract in February - to start from 1 July - but that has been overridden by the new deal which keeps him at St Andrew's until 2022.

Academy product Harding was Blues' young player of the season for 2017-18.

