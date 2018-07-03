Wes Harding: Birmingham City defender signs new four-year contract
Birmingham City right-back Wes Harding has signed a new four-year deal with the Championship side.
The 21-year-old made his league debut for Garry Monk's side in March, ending the season as a first-team regular.
He had already agreed a two-year contract in February - to start from 1 July - but that has been overridden by the new deal which keeps him at St Andrew's until 2022.
Academy product Harding was Blues' young player of the season for 2017-18.