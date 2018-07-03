Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, McGinn, Hearts, Aberdeen, Brighton, Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are preparing a second bid for John McGinn after having an initial £1.5m offer for the Scotland midfielder rejected, but Hibernian are likely to have to settle for less than the £5m value put on the 23-year-old by head coach Neil Lennon because the player who has already been the subject of failed approaches from Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest is entering the final year of his contract. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Celtic have not yet made an attempt to include Scott Allan, the midfielder who spent last season on loan with Hibernian, as part of their failed £1.5m offer for John McGinn as they chase a replacement for fellow Scotland international Stuart Armstrong following his £7m switch to Southampton. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is ready to battle Rangers' Steven Gerrard for the signature of Wales winger Harry Wilson on loan from their former club, Liverpool, but Hull City, where the 21-year-old spent last season on loan, and Norwich City have also been linked with a move. (Talksport)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers thinks Scott Sinclair is ready to return to his best, saying the English winger has shown up better in pre-season training compared to a year ago ahead of a subdued season. (Daily Record)

Dorus de Vries could leave Celtic this summer, manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed, with the 37-year-old Dutch goalkeeper having missed their Austrian training camp because of a coaching course with the Welsh FA and now being third choice behind Craig Gordon and Scott Bain. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland winger Jonny Hayes, who has returned to training after six months out with a broken leg, will miss Celtic's opening Champions League qualifier away to Alashkert after picking up a thigh strain during the friendly defeat by Bohemians 1905 in Austria on Saturday. (The Herald)

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty, presently with Hearts and previously of Rangers, has warned Celtic on Twitter that "things are about to change around here" after an exchange with a fan confident of another league title for Brendan Rodgers' side. (The Scotsman)

Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Gleeson says he signed for Aberdeen over more lucrative offers in England after leaving Ipswich Town because he has the chance of winning trophies with the Pittodrie club. (Scottish Sun)

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of 16-year-old former Hearts youth midfielder Marc Leonard, who was invited to join in with Scotland Under-21s in September when he was only 15. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Roger Federer thinks Andy Murray can return to the top of tennis if the Scot can overcome the hip injury that sidelined him for a year. (The Herald)

David Ojabo, an 18-year-old who left his Aberdeenshire home two years ago for a basketball scholarship in the United States, is poised to make the step up to American college football after being recruited by the University of Michigan amid offers from 29 rival colleges. (Scottish Sun)