World Cup 2018: France v Belgium

TEAM NEWS

France's Blaise Matuidi is available after a ban and is set to return in place of fellow midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who deputised against Uruguay.

Striker Olivier Giroud will keep his starting spot despite not registering a shot on target at this World Cup.

Right wing-back Thomas Meunier is suspended for Belgium, so a defensive reshuffle will be required.

Head coach Roberto Martinez changed tactics against Brazil, abandoning his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

Centre-forward Romelu Lukaku spent much of that game on the right flank, with midfielder Kevin de Bruyne at times operating as a false nine.

It remains to be seen whether Martinez repeats that ploy against the French.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France defender Raphael Varane: "Belgium are young, but they are maturing. We know it will be a tough match... Romelu Lukaku's physicality can trouble any defence. We can't leave him any space because he's a quality player.

"As for Eden [Hazard], I've already played against him when he was at Lille. He has great qualities and is a good dribbler. We can't give him any space either, so it is going to take a collective effort."

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne: "When you reach the semi-finals of a World Cup you're never going to find ordinary opposition.

"We are on an equal footing with France, we will try and do everything we can physically and mentally. At the end, you do all you can to win and if they're better, they're better. That's football."

France have scored with each of their last six shots on target at this World Cup

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

France have won all three of the previous meetings at major tournaments, including two World Cup encounters.

The French won 3-1 in the first round of the 1938 World Cup, which they hosted, and 4-2 after extra time in the third-place play-off in 1986. The latter game in Puebla, Mexico, is the most recent competitive match between the sides.

France also beat Belgium 5-0 in the group stage of the European Championship in 1984, with Michel Platini scoring a hat-trick in Nantes.

Belgium are unbeaten in the last three friendly games (W1, D2), winning the most recent encounter 4-3 in June 2015. Marouane Fellaini scored twice in that game as the Belgians raced into a three-goal lead inside 50 minutes.

This will be the 74th match between the sides. Belgium have claimed 30 wins, with 24 victories for France and 19 draws.

France

This will be France's sixth World Cup semi-final. They were beaten in their first three (in 1958, 1982 and 1986), but have won the last two (1998 and 2006).

Excluding shootouts, France have lost just one of their last 13 knockout games at the World Cup (W10, D2). That defeat was their 1-0 loss to Germany in the quarter-finals in 2014.

Antoine Griezmann has scored seven goals in his last six knockout matches at the World Cup and European Championship.

Belgium