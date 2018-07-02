BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney signs for DC United: LA & New York are too hectic

LA & New York are too hectic - Rooney on why he chose DC United

Wayne Rooney's decision to sign for Washington D.C. United came down his feeling that LA and New York, like London, are "too hectic" to live in.

WATCH MORE: Five great Rooney Premier League goals

READ MORE: Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser declares 2 July to be 'Wayne Rooney Day'

Top videos

Video

LA & New York are too hectic - Rooney on why he chose DC United

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis
Video

LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired