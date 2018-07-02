BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney signs for DC United: LA & New York are too hectic
LA & New York are too hectic - Rooney on why he chose DC United
- From the section Football
Wayne Rooney's decision to sign for Washington D.C. United came down his feeling that LA and New York, like London, are "too hectic" to live in.
WATCH MORE: Five great Rooney Premier League goals
READ MORE: Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser declares 2 July to be 'Wayne Rooney Day'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired