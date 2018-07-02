BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Neymar's theatrics spark ridicule online
Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule
- From the section World Cup
Brazil's Neymar sparks ridicule online after overreacting to a challenge from Mexico's Miguel Layun during the sides' last-16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Brazil 2-0 Mexico highlights
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired