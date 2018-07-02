BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Neymar's theatrics spark ridicule online

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Brazil's Neymar sparks ridicule online after overreacting to a challenge from Mexico's Miguel Layun during the sides' last-16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.

WATCH MORE: Brazil 2-0 Mexico highlights

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

