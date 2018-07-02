BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Belgium 3-2 Japan highlights
Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan
- From the section World Cup
Belgium complete a remarkable comeback as they come from 2-0 down to beat Japan to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
WATCH MORE: Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired