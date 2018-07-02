BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Belgium's Nacer Chadli scores stoppage-time winner against Japan
Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner
- From the section World Cup
Belgium's Nacer Chadli finishes off a superb team move in the 94th minute to clinch a 3-2 win against Japan and fire them into the World Cup quarter-finals.
