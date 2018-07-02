John McGinn: Celtic make official approach regarding Hibernian midfielder

John McGinn has played a major role in Hibernian's resurgence

Celtic have made an official approach to Hibernian with a view to signing influential midfielder John McGinn.

The Scotland international, 23, joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015 and has a year remaining on his contract.

Hibs have already been shorn of fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who opted to join Sunderland at the end of his deal.

However, it is thought Celtic's Scott Allan, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in Leith last term, could be included in a potential bid for McGinn.

The strong-running midfielder was signed by Neil Lennon's predecessor, Alan Stubbs, as Hibs sought to earn promotion from the Scottish Championship at the second time of asking.

Although they again fell short of that goal in the 2015-16 campaign, McGinn was a key member of the squad that ended the club's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup, and made his Scotland debut the same season.

McGinn scored two long-range goals as Hibs earned a draw at Celtic Park in September

He was named PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year as Hibs clinched the second-tier title under Lennon the following year.

Alongside McGeouch - and latterly Allan - McGinn helped propel newly-promoted Hibs to fourth place and a record points haul of 67 in the Premiership last term.

He has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals, and earned nine caps.

Allan, 26, was another Stubbs signing, joining Hibs in 2014 and also winning PFA Scotland's Championship player of the year award.

Allan and McGinn combined to good effect in the Hibernian midfield during the latter half of the season

He moved to Celtic in 2015, but struggled for game time under former boss Ronny Deila, and Brendan Rodgers, the Scottish champions' current manager, making just 17 appearances.

Allan made an impressive return to Easter Road on loan in January, following loan stints with Rotherham United and Dundee, scoring three goals in 15 appearances, including a spectacular Edinburgh derby volley against Hearts.