Steven Naismith: Norwich City attacker returns to Hearts on loan

From the section

Steven Naismith scored a match-winning header as Hearts beat city rivals Hibernian in the final derby of last season

Norwich City's Steven Naismith will return to Hearts for a second loan spell in the coming season.

The Scotland attacker, 31, joined the Edinburgh club on loan in January, making 16 appearances and scoring four goals.

Naismith, who has 45 caps, has a year remaining on his Norwich contract.

He becomes Hearts boss Craig Levein's 11th summer addition, as he bids to improve on last season's sixth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton player Naismith has made more than 400 club appearances.