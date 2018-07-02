BBC Sport - World cup 2018: Fellaini header levels score for Belgium
Fellaini header levels score for Belgium
Marouane Fellaini's towering header drew Belgium level after Japan had taken a shock 2-0 lead in their last-16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.
