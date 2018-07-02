BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Takashi Inui puts Japan 2-0 up against Belgium
Inui scores Japan's second against Belgium
Takashi Inui scores from outside the area as Japan stun Belgium and take a 2-0 lead in their last-16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.
