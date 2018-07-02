Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser declares 2 July to be 'Wayne Rooney Day'

Rooney poses with DC mayor Muriel Bowser after she proclaimed 'Wayne Rooney Day'

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, has declared 2 July 'Wayne Rooney Day' following the striker's move to DC United from Everton.

Rooney, 32, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Major League Soccer side.

In his first news conference in the USA, Rooney said he was "here to win" and will demand "a lot" from his new team-mates.

"I'm not here to see out the last few years of my career," he said.

"I'm here to compete, I'm here to win and that's the way I've always played and will always play.

"Even on the training pitch yesterday, there were a few of the academy players and I had a go at them for not running as hard as they should have. That's on my first day.

"I've always set high targets. I demand a lot of myself and expect that from team-mates as well."

Rooney will make his DC United debut when the club open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium on 14 July.

He says he chose the American capital for its benefits for his family, adding he "never fancied" moving to London.

"It seemed like the right place where my family can come over and have a good upbringing," he said.

"LA and New York are too hectic, like London. I've never fancied moving to London. I need my own space to get away from things and this gives me a chance to do that."